Eleby’s 5 TD throws lead W. Michigan past No. Illinois 42-21

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Kaleb Eleby threw five touchdown passes, four of them to Skyy Moore, and Western Michigan defeated Northern Illinois 42-21. Eleby completed 21 of 26 passes for 338 yards. Moore caught 12 for 206 yards. Sean Tyler had 17 carries for 115 yards and scored the Broncos’ sixth touchdown. Eleby and Moore connected for scores three times in the first half as Western Michigan took a 28-7 halftime lead. Northern Illinois managed just nine first downs and 31 yards passing.