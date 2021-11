ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Ahmir Langlais came off the bench to score 15 points to carry South Carolina Upstate to an 82-78 win over South Carolina State. Josh Aldrich had 12 points and eight rebounds for South Carolina Upstate. Bryson Mozone added 11 points. Mysta Goodloe had 11 points. Edward Oliver-Hampton had 19 points for the Bulldogs.