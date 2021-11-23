Leipzig coach Marsch and goalkeeper positive for coronavirus

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig will be without American coach Jesse Marsch and first-choice goalkeeper Péter Gulácsi for Wednesday’s Champions League game at Brugge after they contracted the coronavirus. Marsch is in isolation after testing positive. Assistant coach Achim Beierlorzer is in temporary charge. Leipzig says all first-team players or staff members are either fully vaccinated or have recently recovered from the virus. All four of the German teams in the Champions League have been affected by virus cases ahead of this week’s games.