Man United, Chelsea through in CL, Barcelona made to wait
By STEVE DOUGLAS
AP Sports Writer
English teams Manchester United and Chelsea have qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League with a game to spare. Barcelona still has work to do to advance heading into the final round of group games. United was energized by a change of manager and another opportunistic finish by Cristiano Ronaldo in a 2-0 win over Villarreal that guarantees a top-two finish in their group. Chelsea beat already-qualified Juventus 4-0 to ensure its title defense will continue in the knockout stage. Barcelona was held 0-0 by Benfica and might need to beat Bayern Munich in the final round to advance.