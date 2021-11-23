Syracuse TB Sean Tucker believes he’ll be back in 2022

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse running back Sean Tucker says he’ll make a decision about his future after the season but believes he’ll return to the Orange in 2022. The sophomore added that a coaching change could alter his plans. Head coach Dino Babers has had only one winning season as his sixth year at the helm draws to a close, but that was a 10-win campaign three years ago that ended with a national ranking. Syracuse is one victory shy of qualifying for the postseason and has exceeded most preseason predictions after losing 10 games last season. Tucker has rushed for a school-record 1,467 yards, third nationally.