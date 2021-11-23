Texas A&M beats Butler 57-50 at Maui Invitational

By The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Quenton Jackson had 15 points and five steals, lifting Texas A&M to a 57-50 win over Butler in the Maui Invitational. The Aggies led by 12 at halftime and kept it near double digits most of the second half before Butler chipped it down to 52-48 with just over a minute left. Butler’s Chuck Harris scored on a layup to make it 53-50 with 27 seconds left, but Marcus Williams hit two free throws to send the Aggies into Wednesday’s fifth-place game. Jair Bolden had 10 points to lead Butler, which had 19 turnovers that led to 21 Texas A&M points.