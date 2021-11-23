Top rivalries: Iron Bowl, The Game, Army-Navy, Red River

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

The best college football rivalries can change over time. Go back 25 or 30 years and Miami-Florida State probably would have been near the top of most lists. Some rivalries have largely gone away, including Nebraska-Oklahoma and Texas-Texas A&M. The Associated Press asked a panel of sports writers and broadcasters to rank the best rivalries in college football. Four longstanding series separated themselves from the rest, topped by Alabama-Auburn, Michigan-Ohio State and Army-Navy.