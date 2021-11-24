Bayern striker Choupo-Moting tests positive for coronavirus

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says that striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has tested positive for the coronavirus. That deprives the team of a valuable backup for Robert Lewandowski. Choupo-Moting was one of five reportedly unvaccinated Bayern players who were already in isolation over close contact with people suspected of having the coronavirus. The disruption caused by the virus means Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann hasn’t been able to rest key players recently and could name only four outfield substitutes for the 2-1 win at Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League on Tuesday.