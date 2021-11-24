Bayern’s Kimmich, Choupo-Moting positive for coronavirus

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says players Joshua Kimmich and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting have tested positive for the coronavirus. Both players were already in isolation over close contact with people suspected of having the virus. Bayern says both are “doing well.” Kimmich said last month in a TV interview that he had not yet made a decision about whether to be vaccinated and voiced reservations about vaccines. The midfielder’s comments caused concern among public health experts at a time when vaccine take-up in Germany had slowed.