Cleveland saves Florida St. from Boston U in 81-80 OT win

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Freshman Matthew Cleveland scored 17 points and his put-back basket with 2.1 seconds left in overtime helped Florida State fight off Boston University’s upset bid with an 81-80 win. Cleveland scored 14 in the second half and grabbed seven rebounds off the bench. Caleb Mills also scored 17 for the Seminoles who were never safe against BU. Terriers sophomore Anthony Morales made the first two foul shots of his career to bring Boston U within 71-68 with seconds left in regulation. After Florida State’s Anthony Polite missed badly on the front end of a one-and-one, Morales took the rebound, dribbled the length of the floor and buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime.