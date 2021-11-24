It’s Egg over Iron by a longshot this week in the SEC

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

The must-see game this week in the Southeastern Conference is a no-brainer _ it’s the Egg Bowl over the Iron Bowl by a long shot. The annual Magnolia State rivalry is a can’t miss matchup on Thanksgiving night between No. 8 Mississippi and Mississippi State features two of college football offensive masterminds in the Rebels’ Lane Kiffin and the Bulldogs’ Mike Leach. No surprise, it also showcases two of the game’s most dynamic passers in Ole Miss’s Matt Corral and Mississippi State’s Will Rodgers. The final week of the SEC regular season if filled with traditional rivalries.