Man City beats PSG 2-1, both advance in Champions League

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Gabriel Jesus completed the comeback as Manchester City turned it around against Paris Saint-Germain to win 2-1 and secure a place in the round of 16 of the Champions League as group winners. Leipzig’s victory over Club Brugge meant City and PSG were both through to the knockout phase from Group A regardless of their result in Manchester. Kylian Mbappé put PSG ahead in the 50th minute after an interchange between Lionel Messi and Neymar. Raheem Sterling leveled in the 63rd before a scuffed shot from Gabriel Jesus secured the win in the 76th.