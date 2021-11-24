Meier’s goal, 2 assists lead Sharks past Senators 6-3

By BEN ROSS

Associated Press

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier scored the go-ahead goal with 8:42 remaining and added two assists as the San Jose Sharks handed the Ottawa Senators their third straight loss, 6-3. Matt Nieto, Tomas Hertl, Nick Bonino, Logan Couture and Jacob Middleton also scored for San Jose, which won its second consecutive game. James Reimer made 26 saves to earn his sixth win. Brady Tkachuk had a goal and an assist for the Senators, who also got goals from Josh Norris and Connor Brown. Matt Murray made 23 saves in defeat.