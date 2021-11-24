Merzlikins stops 36 shots, Blue Jackets blank Jets 3-0

By NICOLE KRAFT

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Elvis Merzlikins made 36 saves for his seventh career shutout and the Columbus Blue Jackets blanked Winnipeg 3-0 to hand the Jets their fourth consecutive defeat. Gregory Hofmann, Zach Werenski and Andrew Peeke scored for Columbus, which won for the fourth time in five games. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 29 shots in his first loss in five starts against the Blue Jackets. Hofmann put Columbus on the board at 15:09 of the first period, taking a pass from Max Domi on the rush and slipping it past Hellebuyck for his second goal of the season. Domi has four points in his last three games since returning from COVID-19 protocol.