Minnesota RB Mohamed Ibrahim to return in 2022 after injury

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim will return for a sixth year in 2022. He suffered a season-ending lower leg injury in the first game this year. Ibrahim was picked as a preseason Associated Press second team All-American for 2021. He was hurt in the third quarter against Ohio State on Sept. 2. Ibrahim had 163 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries in that game before the injury. Ibrahim won the 2020 Big Ten Running Back of the Year award. He’s eighth on the program’s all-time rushing list.