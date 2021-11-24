Thanksgiving week: A good time to look at NFL unfortunates

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

And the meek shall inherit the first draft pick. Or not. When the Jets visit the Texans on Sunday, there are no playoff implications — or even dreams. Both teams are 2-8, deservedly so. Yet the winner might eliminate itself from competition for the top overall spot in next April’s draft. Consider that Detroit and Jacksonville also are tail-enders with a solid shot at the NFL’s worst record, and either the Jets or Texans will move ahead of the other, barring a tie.