Vikes reps, police at Griffen home for mental health crisis

By BRIAN HALL

Associated Press

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have sent psychologists to the home of defensive end Everson Griffen. They’ve been working with police on guiding Griffen through an alarming mental health situation. The 12th-year player has been refusing to come out of his house because he feared intruders, according to police. Griffen took a leave from the team in 2018 for mental health treatment. He posted on his Instagram account early Wednesday that people were trying to kill him. He called 911 but police were unable to locate an intruder.