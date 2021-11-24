Willis, Battle lead Minnesota past Jacksonville 55-44

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Payton Willis scored 17 points and Jamison Battle 14 as Minnesota strung together a 12-2 run over six minutes late in the game to defeat Jacksonville 55-44. Minnesota led by 17 early in the second half before Jacksonville cut that to 43-35 with just under eight minutes to play. E.J. Stephens drained a 3-pointer and Willis followed from beyond the arc as the Golden Gophers put up nine unanswered points over the next five minutes, building an 18-point lead with 1:34 remaining. Tommy Bruner led the Dolphins with 11 points and hit their lone 3-pointer with 42 seconds left. Jacksonville had been 0-for-14 from deep to that point.