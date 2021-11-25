AP Source: Rangnick talks with Man United over manager’s job

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says Manchester United is in talks with Ralf Rangnick about becoming interim manager. The person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing talks. No final agreement has been reached yet but talks are ongoing with the former Leipzig coach who is head of sports and development at Lokomotiv Moscow. The United managerial vacancy was opened up by the firing of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday.