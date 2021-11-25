Fresno St. takes down Santa Clara 59-52 for 5-0 start

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — Orlando Robinson scored 22 points and Jordan Campbell 12 and Fresno State beat Santa Clara 59-52 in the championship game of the SoCal Challenge. Isaiah Hill’s 3-pointer with 12:51 before halftime gave the Bulldogs a 16-13 lead and they led the rest of the way. Fresno State led 27-25 at intermission and steadily created space. Keshawn Justice made back-to-back 3s to bring Santa Clara with 53-49 with 1:22 left but it never got closer. Justice and PJ Pipes each scored 12 for the Broncos.