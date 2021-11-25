Italy could consider making vaccines mandatory for players

ROME (AP) — The Italian soccer federation is considering asking the government to make it mandatory for top-level players to get vaccinated for the coronavirus. The Italian government has cracked down on unvaccinated people and a new decree this week also made vaccinations mandatory for law enforcement, military and all school employees, among others. FIGC President Gabriele Gravina says he has already asked the players’ association and the heads of the different leagues in Italy to encourage their members to get vaccinated but could take it a step further.