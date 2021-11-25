No. 24 NC State hoping to keep Atlantic hopes alive vs. UNC
By The Associated Press
North Carolina State will be playing for more than bragging rights when it plays host to North Carolina. The Wolfpack need a victory to keep alive their hope of winning the ACC’s Atlantic Division. The Tar Heels have won the last two meetings and are seeking their first three-game winning streak in the series since 2006. They’re also trying to add to coach Mack Brown’s remarkable streak of having won 23 of his last 24 games against in-state ACC opponents. The Wolfpack has won nine straight at home and is trying to complete its first unbeaten season at Carter-Finley Stadium since 1986.