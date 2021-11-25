Saints honor Brees at halftime of Thanksgiving night game

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Retired Saints quarterback Drew Brees finally got a send-off from a packed and loud Superdome. Brees was calling Thursday night’s game between host New Orleans and Buffalo as part of the NBC broadcast team. So the Saints chose to honor their former record-setting QB on the field at halftime. A montage of memorable moments played on video boards before Brees was introduced to raucous cheers. Brees thanked the fans for loving him and his family and then led the crowd in its traditional cheer of “Who dat say they gonna beat them Saints.”