Spain’s Alcaraz tests positive, is out of Davis Cup Finals

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz has has tested positive for the coronavirus and was dropped from the Spanish squad the day before its debut in the Davis Cup Finals. The 18-year-old Alcaraz was going to make his first Davis Cup appearance. He said on his social media accounts he was sad to have to miss out on “such an important and special tournament like the Davis Cup.” The No. 32 Alcaraz was coming off a title at the Next Gen ATP Finals. He will be replaced by No. 60 Pedro Martínez.