Spanish team member tests positive at Davis Cup Finals

MADRID (AP) — The International Tennis Federation says a member of Spain’s team at the Davis Cup Finals tested positive for the coronavirus and was put in isolation a day before its first match. The federation did not say who tested positive in the Spanish squad. The team is composed of Carlos Alcaraz, Pablo Carreno Busta, Alberto Ramos-Vinolas, Feliciano López and Marcel Granollers. The team captain is Sergi Bruguera. The ITF said “follow up testing protocol was put into action” and the member who tested positive “will remain in isolation under the supervision” of the medical services of the Spanish tennis federation.