Action plan aims to combat racism in English cricket

LONDON (AP) — English cricket’s governing body will create an anti-discrimination unit and conduct a review of dressing-room culture in response to recent revelations about racism in the sport. The England and Wales Cricket Board has released its comprehensive plan to address issues raised by whistleblower Azeem Rafiq who testified at a parliamentary hearing about the racism he suffered while playing at Yorkshire. The plan includes a commitment of 25 million pounds ($33.3 million) over five years to support actions improving equality, diversity and inclusion.