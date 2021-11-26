Djokovic helps Serbia past Austria at Davis Cup Finals

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic secured the victory for Serbia. Forty-year-old Feliciano Lopez got defending champion Spain off to a solid start. And a young Italian team rolled past the United States in the Davis Cup Finals. Djokovic beat Dennis Novak 6-3, 6-2 to give Serbia a 2-0 lead over host Austria after Dusan Lajovic had defeated Gerald Melzer in three sets to open the best-of-three series. Lopez gave Spain an early lead over Ecuador with a win over Roberto Quiroz at home in Madrid. Then Pablo Carreno Busta edged Emilio Gomez. Lorenzo Sonego and Jannik Sinner posted wins for Italy over Reilly Opelka and John Isner.