FIFA: Opponents of biennial World Cup fear losing top spot

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA president Gianni Infantino says opponents of biennial World Cups seem scared of being toppled from the top of world soccer. Infantino’s speech to African soccer leaders in Cairo was a clear criticism of Europe and South America. Those regions have dominated every World Cup and are threatening a boycott of biennial men’s tournaments. Infantino says those at the top in life are possibly afraid “that if something changes their leadership position is at risk.” Infantino has pushed for biennial World Cups to help other regions develop and close the gap on the traditional powers.