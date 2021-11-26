Fit to be tied: Rare 3-way gold finish in World Cup skeleton

IGLS, Austria (AP) — China won. So did Britain. So did Germany. And with that, the World Cup skeleton circuit had a race unlike any other in its history. Geng Wenqiang gave China its first World Cup skeleton win at a race in Igls, Austria. It was part of a historic three-way tie for the top spot. Geng, Britain’s Matt Weston and Germany’s Christopher Grotheer all finished two runs in 1 minute, 46.04 seconds. There had never been a three-way tie for the win in any World Cup skeleton race since the sport was added to the circuit in 1986.