For Wake Forest, ACC title game spot is on the line at BC

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — There’s no more need for Wake Forest to wonder about the possible championship scenarios. And no more safety net. Win, and the Demon Deacons will play in the Atlantic Coast Conference title game against Pittsburgh. Lose to Boston College on Saturday, and their hopes of a first Atlantic Division title since 2006 are gone. The Demon Deacons had a chance to clinch the division title last week, but lost 48-27 to Clemson. That left open the possibility that the two-loss Tigers could play in the conference championship game for the seventh year in a row. But Wake Forest still has the clear path: beat the Eagles, and it doesn’t matter what Clemson or North Carolina State do.