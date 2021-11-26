Hokies seek bowl eligibility; Virginia trying to end skid

By HANK KURZ Jr.

AP Sports Writer

J.C Price doesn’t want his second game as Virginia Tech’s interim football coach to be his last. The Hokies play at Virginia on Saturday and need a victory to become bowl eligible. The former Hokies player says that’s just one of the many reasons the game takes on great importance. Virginia has been bowl eligible since late October, but the Cavaliers have lost three straight games, all to ranked teams. They also are trying to make their series with the Hokies a more balanced rivalry. Virginia Tech has won 16 of the last 17 meetings.