Illinois looks to keep bowl hopes alive against Northwestern

By TERRY TOWERY

Associated Press

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Illinois must beat Northwestern at home on Saturday to keep alive the slimmest of hopes for a bowl bid with a 5-7 record. If Illinois wins and other things fall into place, the Illini could find themselves in their second bowl appearance in the five past years. First-year coach Bret Bielema would also love the extra practice time that comes with a bowl bid. Illinois hasn’t beaten Northwestern since 2014 but the Wildcats are just 3-8 this season.