Italy and Portugal drawn in same World Cup playoffs bracket

ZURICH (AP) — European champion Italy and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal were drawn in the same World Cup qualifying playoffs bracket Friday, meaning at least one of them will miss next year’s tournament in Qatar. Italy will face North Macedonia at home in a playoff semifinal next March, and the winner will play away at either Portugal or Turkey for a spot in the World Cup. Also in the 12-team draw, Scotland was paired at home to Ukraine and the winner will play away at Wales or Austria in their final. Russia will host Poland for the right to be at home against Sweden or the Czech Republic.