Langford scores 15 as BC runs past Columbia 73-60

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (AP) — DeMarr Langford scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds as Boston College snapped a three-game skid with a 73-60 defeat of Columbia. Jaeden Zachary added 14 points, Makai Ashton-Langford 11 and Brevin Galloway nine for the Eagles. Liam Murphy and Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa led Columbia with 19 and 17 points, respectively. Murphy drained five 3-pointers. BC dominated the glass, outrebounding Columbia 48-28 with T.J. Bickerstaff pulling down a career-high 17. BC scored 19 second-chance points to none for Columbia and had a 36-24 advantage on points in the paint.