Lawrence leads Joburg Open as players flee before flight ban

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African golfer Thriston Lawrence has shot another 6-under 65 to finish his second round atop the leaderboard of the Joburg Open. Lawrence led compatriot Zander Lombard (67) by four strokes on a day when play was again interrupted by bad weather before later being suspended because of fading light. The tournament was then reduced to 54 holes and will end Saturday. It had already been overshadowed by news of European governments banning flights to counter the spread of a new COVID-19 variant. Many of the British and Irish players scrambled to return home on Friday.