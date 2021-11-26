Morant leaves in first quarter with left knee injury

CLAY BAILEY

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis point guard Ja Morant left in the first quarter of the Grizzlies’ game against the Atlanta Hawks with a left knee injury. The injury happened with about 3 1/2 minutes left in the first quarter. Morant was on the offensive end when he came up hobbling. He limped along the baseline to the Memphis bench. He was almost immediately helped back to the Memphis locker room. Replays did not appear to show any significant contact on the play that Morant was hurt.