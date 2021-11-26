Needham kicks 4 FGs, Bowling Green beats Ohio 21-10

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Matt McDonald completed 24 of 37 passes for 255 yards and a touchdown and Bowling Green beat Ohio 21-10 in the season finale for both teams. Nate Needham made field goals of 23, 43, 40 and 39 yards for the Falcons (4-8, 2-6 Mid-American Conference). On fourth-and-goal from the 1, Bowling Green’s Nick Mosley was dropped in the backfield by Bryce Houston but, after a false start by the Bobcats, Blaine Spires and Karl Brooks stopped Armani Rogers in the end zone to give the Falcons a 15-10 lead with 12:55 to play. Rogers, who finished with three carries for minus-4 yards, scored on a 1-yard run to give Ohio (3-9, 3-5) a 7-3 lead early in the second quarter.