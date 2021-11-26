No. 15 UTSA trying for 12-0 while North Texas seeks 6th win

By The Associated Press

UTSA is already set to host the Conference USA championship and now tries to wrap up a 12-0 regular season. The Roadrunners play Saturday at North Texas. The Mean Green have won four games in a row and need one more in their home finale to get bowl eligible. Top-ranked Georgia, No. 4 Cincinnati and UTSA are the only undefeated FBS teams. The Roadrunners are the first ranked team to visit 10-year-old Apogee Stadium on the UNT campus.