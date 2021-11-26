No. 3 Alabama visits Auburn in Iron Bowl

By The Associated Press

No. 3 Alabama hopes to keep its playoff hopes on track with a visit to rival Auburn in the regular season-ending Iron Bowl. The two in-state rivals meet at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Quarterback Bryce Young and the Crimson Tide are nearly three-touchdown favorites. They’re already set up a date with top-ranked Georgia in the Southeastern Conference championship game. It’s the first Iron Bowl for Auburn coach Bryan Harsin, whose team can secure a winning record with an upset.