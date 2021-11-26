Rakell, Stolarz help Ducks end skid in 4-0 win over Senators

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist, Anthony Stolarz made 34 saves and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Ottawa Senators 4-0 on Friday. Troy Terry had a power-play goal and Isac Lundestrom and Derek Grant also scored to help the Ducks end a three-game losing streak. Stolarz got his fourth career shutout, and rookie center Trevor Zegras had two assists. Anton Forsberg made 29 saves for the Senators. They have dropped four in a row and have only one victory in their past 11 games.