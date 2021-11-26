Sebastian Aho scores twice, Hurricanes beat Flyers 6-3

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored twice, Jesperi Kotkaniemi had a goal and an assist and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 on Friday. Jesper Fast, Steven Lorentz and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes, They completed a six-game trip by winning four of six. Ivan Provorov, Joel Farabee and Rasmus Ristolainen scored for Philadelphia. The Flyers have lost five in a row. The Hurricanes took control by outscoring Philadelphia 4-1 in the second period.