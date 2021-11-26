Smith scores 17 to lead No. 6 Baylor women past Sun Devils

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — NaLyssa Smith scored 17 points with 12 rebounds and No. 6 Baylor defeated Arizona State 62-52 on the second day of the Cancun Challenge. The Bears held the Sun Devils to shooting through three quarters and then weathered a late surge. Mael Gilles scored 10 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for the Sun Devils, who trailed by 22 points in the last minute of the third quarter but got within within eight with 2:33 to play. Smith answered with a drive and after two ASU free throws Ja’Mee Asberry hit a clinching 3-pointer with 1:13 left.