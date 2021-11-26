Super Bowl champion Kyle Arrington focused on helping youth

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer

Kyle Arrington’s journey from undrafted rookie to NFL leader in interceptions to Super Bowl champion ended following a series of concussions. The former New England Patriots cornerback has turned life after football into a mission to help youth in his community, especially those in underprivileged areas of Maryland and Washington, D.C. The 35-year-old Arrington launched EVOLVE Foundation a few years ago with a goal “to provide positive reinforcement to the youth by encouraging them to dream big; and assisting them with the tools, resources, and opportunities necessary to achieve their dreams.” The name of Arrington’s foundation is an acronym that stands for empowering value of life via enlightenment.