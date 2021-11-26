Williams clutch in OT, Oklahoma St. tops Oral Roberts 78-77

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Bryce Williams scored four of his 21 points on back-to-back turn=around jump shots late in overtime and Oklahoma State held on for a 78-77 win over Oral Roberts. The first turnaround boosted Oklahoma State into a 76-75 lead with just under two minutes left and, after an Oral Roberts miss, Williams struck again with a fall-away jumper at the free=throw line with 1:08 remaining. Max Abmas went off for a season-high 29 points for Oral Roberts, making 10 of 22 from the field including seven 3-pointers to tie his career best.