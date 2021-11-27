Barriere, E Washington top N Iowa 19-9 in FCS opener

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Eric Barriere threw for one touchdown and ran for another and the Eastern Washington defense continually came up with big plays in a 19-9 win over Northern Iowa in the first round of the FCS playoffs. The Eagles (10-2) advance to a second-round game on Friday night at conference rival Montana, the sixth-seed in the playoffs. Barriere connected with Nolan Ulm for a 26-yard touchdown to open the scoring. Three times the Panthers stopped Eastern Washington on fourth down and out-gained the Eagles 423-412. Theo Day threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Sam Schnee in the last minute of the second quarter to make it a 9-7 game.