Bottom side Metz stuns Nice 1-0 in French league

PARIS (AP) — Bottom side Metz has stunned second-placed Nice 1-0 in the French league. Nice’s second straight defeat at Allianz Riviera Stadium could lose it second place to Rennes, which plays on Sunday. The hosts gave a listless performance in the first half and Metz capitalized on Nice’s lack of urgency to take the lead in the 31st minute. Fabien Centonze converted a low cross from Nicolas de Preville. Elsewhere, Lille striker Jonathan David missed a penalty as the hopes of the defending champion to get back in the race for European spots took a blow after drawing with mid-table Nantes 1-1. Lille extended its winless streak in the league to six games to remain in the bottom half of the table, one point behind Nantes.

