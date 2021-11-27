Cox, Southern Illinois knock off S. Dakota in FCS playoffs

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Avante Cox had a career-high 10 receptions for 148 yards and a touchdown, Romeir Elliott scored on a 5-yard run midway through the fourth quarter and Southern Illinois beat South Dakota 22-10 in the first round of the FCS playoffs. Southern Illinois improved to 4-3 all-time against the Coyotes. Despite both teams being in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, the programs hadn’t faced off since the Salukis won 48-28 at South Dakota in 2019. The Salukis (8-4), ranked No. 23 in the FCS coaches poll, plays at third-ranked and No. 2 seed North Dakota State — another MVC member — next week. Southern Illinois won its last meeting with the Bison 38-14 on Feb. 27, ending NDSU’s 39-game win streak.