Florida tops rival FSU 24-21 for 3rd straight in series

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Richardson came off the bench and led Florida to a 24-21 victory over rival Florida State on Saturday that made the Gators bowl eligible a week after firing coach Dan Mullen. Richardson replaced turnover-prone Emory Jones early in third quarter and played significant snaps for the first time in a month. The dynamic freshman completed 5 of 7 passes for 55 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown to Justin Shorter that gave the Gators (6-6) some breathing room in a tight game. Dameon Pierce took over from there. The Seminoles (5-7) will miss the postseason for the third time in four years.