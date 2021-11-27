Jota scores 2, Liverpool thrashes Southampton 4-0 in EPL

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool has turned up the pressure on English Premier League leader Chelsea by coasting to a second successive 4-0 victory at Anfield. Southampton was dispatched as comfortably as Arsenal was a week ago as Jurgen Klopp’s side moved within a point of Chelsea. In the process the Reds became the first top-flight team to score two or more goals for 17 straight matches in all competitions since Sunderland in 1927. Diogo Jota scored twice, midfielder Thiago Alcantara made it two in two games shortly before halftime and Virgil van Dijk killed off any fanciful hopes of a Southampton comeback just after the break.