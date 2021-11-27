Kraken beat Panthers 4-1, deny Florida home-ice win record

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Chris Driedger made 33 saves against his former team and helped the Seattle Kraken defeat Florida 4-1 on Saturday. They denied the Panthers what would have been a record-setting 12th consecutive home win to start the season. Jordan Eberle scored twice for Seattle in his 800th game. Ryan Donato and Jamie Oleksiak added goals and Joonas Donskoi had two assists for the Kraken. Patric Hornqvist had the goal for Florida. Spencer Knight stopped 23 shots for the Panthers. Florida was bidding to become the first team in NHL history to start 12-0-0 at home.